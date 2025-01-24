Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 163 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $97.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

