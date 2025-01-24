Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 129.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

