Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 526 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 20,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.57 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

