Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 369,594 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,273,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.