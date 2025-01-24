Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 169.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,824 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 571.46%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

