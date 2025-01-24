Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $463.99 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.74.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.