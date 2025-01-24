Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 278 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.