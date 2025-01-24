Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $1.05. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 19,398 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGRX

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.