Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Edison International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.07%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

