Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,749 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $235.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

