Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

