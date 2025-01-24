Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.88 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

