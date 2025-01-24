Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $235.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $235.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.