Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 298.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Equitable were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,412,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

