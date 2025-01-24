Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ARWR FY2025 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,473 shares of company stock worth $2,937,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

