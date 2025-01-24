Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

