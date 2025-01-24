First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 763 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

