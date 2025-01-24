FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.59. FiscalNote shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,061,482 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOTE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 108,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the second quarter worth about $608,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

