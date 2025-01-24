Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

