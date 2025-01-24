Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3,069.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.4 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.