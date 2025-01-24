Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDIV. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,134,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 200,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 110,060 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

UDIV opened at $47.28 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.