FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BMY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

