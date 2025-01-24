Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.52. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 232,603 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.52.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Power purchased 157,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,387.50. Also, Director Kevin David Johnson purchased 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$156,110.40. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

