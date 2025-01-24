Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.96 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.17), with a volume of 36,754 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.57.

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

