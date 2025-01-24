Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,044,719 shares.

Great Western Mining Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

