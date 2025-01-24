HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,546 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.66 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

