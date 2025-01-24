HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,788 shares of company stock worth $4,429,779 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

