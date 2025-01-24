HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 14,635.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,005.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,701,000 after acquiring an additional 977,428 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Fortive by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 924,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fortive by 59.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 505,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

