HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

