HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 418 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,755,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total value of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $287.98 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $256.98 and a one year high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.17.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

