HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 635 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 61.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

