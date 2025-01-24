HB Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.