HB Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.