HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,498,170. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $122.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

