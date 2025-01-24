HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.89.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $284.96 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.12 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.