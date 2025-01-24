HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

