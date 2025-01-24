HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,929 shares of company stock worth $15,645,074. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $350.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

