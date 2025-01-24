HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 757 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Watsco by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $497.97 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Watsco

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.