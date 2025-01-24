HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Price

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 482.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

