Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.01. Iberdrola shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 10,126 shares traded.
Iberdrola Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
