Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 40.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.