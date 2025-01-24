International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in International Paper by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

IP stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $33,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,891.55. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $100,848. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

