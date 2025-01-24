Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 657,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.63 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

