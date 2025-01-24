Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.04 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

