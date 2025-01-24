iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

