iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

