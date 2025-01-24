IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.72 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 5,195 shares traded.

IXICO Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a PE ratio of -287.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.68.

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (4.14) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About IXICO

In related news, insider Grant Nash bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($38,537.55). Corporate insiders own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

IXICO is a fast growing and profitable medical data analytics company, providing data management and advanced analytics to the pharmaceutical clinical trials market. Established in 2004 and listed as a public company in October 2013, IXICO has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry developing new therapies for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.

