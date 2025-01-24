JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $109.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,957,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,291,506.22. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,178,642.92. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,146 shares of company stock worth $8,544,054 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.