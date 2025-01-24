JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,648,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,025,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $265.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $747.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.