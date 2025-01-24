Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $21.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

